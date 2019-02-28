She Still Got It: A Gallery Of Reasons You’ll Want To Look At Moniece When She Is On LHHATL
View this post on Instagram
She’s a Queen. Heart of Gold. Shines bright like a Diamond. Sometimes she folds under pressure. She never stays down for too long. She’s a lover. Fights to be heard. Fights to be understood. Fights to protect her heart. But never again will she fight to be loved!!!! For it is her God given right, as it is yours, to be loved whole heartedly & unconditionally!!! #becarefulwithme Hair: @kadblackextensions Installed & Styled by: @diamondzintheruff MUA: @vandevonclub Photographer: @fashionstudios
Moniece Is Back
In case you’ve missed the news, Moniece is coming back to bring the drama to Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Just in time, too, because she show is really in need of more drama and shenanigans. Moniece has been one of the staples of the Love & Hip-Hop franchise, but she’s also been keeping it low-key since not being on Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood. Now she’s back and looking as good as ever.
With that said, let’s look at some of the reasons everyone should be happy to see her and what she’s been doing since last time we saw her.
View this post on Instagram
Closed out 2018 with a bang!!! My last show/appearance. Yet again surrounded by love. Encouragement, and support from true long time friends, who are now like family. Thank you @intlaz for having me. And to my guys @mikelowreyss & @blackazent I love you guys 💪🏾 #foe #swipleft 👈🏾 dress @shopellea shoes @thevxncollection
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Instead of allowing someone to highlight you as the problem. Instead of allowing them to convince you that you’re the only broken one, thus making you worthy of abandonment at the drop of a dime. Instead of allowing someone to negate all the love you’ve given them. Stand tall in knowing that you are broken, but so is everyone else. Stand firm in your belief that you are worthy. And protect your heart, but don’t be selfish with your love. Love has no time limit, but your tolerance does. Do not tolerate being thrown away. Do not tolerate your feelings being dismissed. Do not tolerate justifications for the hurtful behaviors displayed towards you that were intended to cause you pain. Do not allow space for anything outside of love. Being loved and giving love. Being encouraged while still encouraging others even in the middle of your own storm. Being understood and also being understanding. Demanding accountability while also holding yourself accountable. You are not an option. You are not disposable. And you are not undeserving. When you feel like using your tongue as a sword, pray. You feel let down, pray. When you pray, you will find a peace that passeth all understanding. Peace is not the absence of problems. Peace is not the perfect life. Peace is not a formula. Peace is not a person. Peace is the presence of God. And chaos can not thrive in a space in which the Lord lives. ✌🏾 #peacesthatpassethallunderstanding 📸 @steviemackey
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.