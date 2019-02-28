BlackInkChi: Lily Is Getting DRAGGED To Hell For Her Use Of The N-Word

Lily Getting Dragged For N-Word

Lily has had quite the season at Black Ink. She’s been throwing hands with Charmaine damn near every episode this season. Now she’s on her way out. Why? Because everyone is sick and damn tired of her using the N-word. Lily is not black at all yet she uses the word. Her argument? She can use it because of her background…despite the fact she’s not black at all.

Twitter was not having her explanation so they dragged her to hell and back. Poor lil Lily. Take a look…