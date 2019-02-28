There’s Something Very Wrong With Sansa Stark In Explosive New “Dark Phoenix” Trailer

New Dark Phoenix Trailer

We can’t even hate on this solid new Dark Phoenix trailer that looks wayyyy more interesting than the last one, and the one before that, and that other one, too. Oh, and there’s Sophie Turner (known in the North as Sansa Stark) who smolders as Jean Grae (and her evil alter ego Phoenix) in the high stakes saga that hopefully wraps up FOX’s oft-slandered X-Men franchise on a good note.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Dark Phoenix on the flip.