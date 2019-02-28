There’s Something Very Wrong With Sansa Stark In Explosive New “Dark Phoenix” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

"Dark Phoenix" poster

Source: FOX

New Dark Phoenix Trailer

We can’t even hate on this solid new Dark Phoenix trailer that looks wayyyy more interesting than the last one, and the one before that, and that other one, too. Oh, and there’s Sophie Turner (known in the North as Sansa Stark) who smolders as Jean Grae (and her evil alter ego Phoenix) in the high stakes saga that hopefully wraps up FOX’s oft-slandered X-Men franchise on a good note.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Dark Phoenix on the flip.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters June 7, 2019

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Black Stories, Entertainment, For Discussion

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.