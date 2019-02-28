Spicyyyy: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Tweets From The Deliciously Messy Cohen Hearing

"He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat."- Michael Cohen pic.twitter.com/iop871xsq7 — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) February 27, 2019

The Explosive Cohen Hearing Shatters Twitter

Everyone’s BUZZING over ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s deliciously messy testimony in front of the House Oversight Committee where we learned about new Cheeto dirt, revisited old Cheeto dirt and watched rising political stars AOC, Stacey Plaskett, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib SHINE.

Oh yes, it was quite the juicy spectacle with dusty, crusty white rage (and yelling), brilliant Black women doing what needs to be done and popcorn-worthy drama that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

Ms. Plaskett said stop playing in her face. #CohenHearing pic.twitter.com/c8vbTYUrp5 — RK Jackson | Atlanta (@theerkj) February 27, 2019

Peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions to the Cohen hearing on the flip.