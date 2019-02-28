#BOSSIPSounds: Tierra Whack Continues Her Weekly New Music Drops With “Clones” [Audio]

By Bossip Staff
61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Tierra Whack Drops New Song “Clones”

If you’re not familiar with Tierra Whack then you’re livin’ foul and need to clean up your act.

The uber-creative Philly spitter captured hip-hop’s attention last year with her project Whack World and in 2019 she’s poised to make an even bigger impact on the industry.

For the foreseeable future, Tierra will be dropping a new (full-length) song every week and we couldn’t be happier.

This week we get a joint called “Clones”, check it out below.

