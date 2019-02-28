BlackInkCrewCHI: Phor Gets An Exuberant Welcome Back To 9 Mag After Scary Bout With Depression [Video]

Black Ink Crew Chicago’s Phor Returns To 9 Mag

The last we saw Phor he was dealing with a bout of depression that had the whole 9 Mag crew shook.

On the new episode of Black Ink Crew Chicago, Phor make a glorious return to the shop and gets a joyous embrace by all his loved ones. Also, Charmaine looks good as hell.

Check it out below.

We’re glad that Phor is taking his health seriously and appears to be in great spirits.