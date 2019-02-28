Black Planet Coding Queen Solange Drops Another Teaser For Her New Project [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Solange

Source: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage / Getty

Solange Releases Album Teaser

After already shocking the internet by reviving everyone’s inner coder with a website takeover, Solange is teasing her new project.

As previously reported Solo sparked HTML coding chaos after she announced that she’d taken over Black Planet, and dropped song lyrics, pictures and seemingly tour dates. Now she’s dropped a teaser for her as of yet announced album.

Fans think Solange is planning to drop a “Lemonade” style visual album like her big sis Beyonce.

Are you ready for a new Solange project?

View this post on Instagram

www.blackplanet.com/solange 🖤

A post shared by @ saintrecords on

Categories: News, Someone We Actually Like, Something New

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.