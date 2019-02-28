Black Planet Coding Queen Solange Drops Another Teaser For Her New Project [Video]

Solange Releases Album Teaser

After already shocking the internet by reviving everyone’s inner coder with a website takeover, Solange is teasing her new project.

As previously reported Solo sparked HTML coding chaos after she announced that she’d taken over Black Planet, and dropped song lyrics, pictures and seemingly tour dates. Now she’s dropped a teaser for her as of yet announced album.

Fans think Solange is planning to drop a “Lemonade” style visual album like her big sis Beyonce.

Are you ready for a new Solange project?