And The Winner Is: ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Last Three Contestants Before Crowning A Winner [Video]

Monster Declared The Winner Of The Masked Singer

*SPOILER ALERT* If you haven’t seen last night’s Masked Singer yet and you wanna be surprised, stop reading right here.

Now that they’re gone, we can finally talk about the big reveal on the season finale of The Masked Singer.

The show came to an end on Wednesday night as the competition came town to Bee, Monster and Peacock, who all delivered their final performances during the two-hour season finale. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg were joined by guest judge Kenan Thompson, who all offered their best guesses on the singers’ identity before picking a victor.

As for the top three and their identities? Bee ended up being the third-place finisher and was revealed to be Gladys Knight. Peacock became the runner up, who was unmasked as Donny Osmond. And finally, Monster was declared the winner, turning out to be T-Pain.

Check out T-Pain’s reveal following his big winning moment below–did you know it was him the whole time?!