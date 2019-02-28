Offset’s Baby Mama Shya L’amour Frowns At ‘Father Of 4’ Lyrics About Their Haphazard Hunching

Shya L’amour Sets Offset Relationship Straight

Shay L’amour , the mother of Offset’s daughter Kalea is wincing at his “Father Of 4” lyrics about their relationship.

In the intro of “Father Of 4”, Offset apologizes to his daughter for not being around the first years of her life. He then seems to place the blame on not knowing whether or not she was “his”. Offset raps:

Kalea, you my first, first daughter

I missed the first years of your life, I’m sorry

Tell the truth, I ain’t really know if I was your father

Tell the truth, I really don’t even know your mama

Welp, Shya says Kiari Kendrell Cephus is REACHING with his “I ain’t really know” excuse.

On a live stream, Shya says she reached out many times after finding out she was pregnant, offering to do DNA testing to assure Offset was the daddy. In response, Shya says she got crickets.

Allegedly, Offset blocked Shya and changed his number after finding out about their daughter. She feels like Offset is trying to spin the story now after she’s done all the painstaking work of having and raising their 3-Year-old alone. She also reveals he was hiding another girlfriend and pregnancy when she was with child.

(Here is the LINK to the video)

In case you’re wondering, Shya actually give Cardi B kudos in another post.

Hit the flip to read how Shya feels about her Offset co-parenting relationship now.