Hi Haters! Man-Weave Wearing DJ Self Slams Skimpy Scalped Haters Of His Fictitious Follicles
DJ Self Reveals Man-Weave, Responds To Critics
DJ Self is clapping back at people making fun of his Bold Hold adhesived hairline.
The LHHNY star/radio personality apparently hopped on the man-weave trend to take his usually skimpy scalp from this...
to this.
According to Self, he’s been getting mixed reviews. People are complimenting him in his DMs while others are slamming his wig glue taped tresses.
“A lot of people hitting me on the side,” said Self. “Don’t congratulate me or tell me it look good on the low. That’s the problem, a lot of people don’t wanna admit things. My Dms is crazy!”
If you’re interested in getting your own “man unit”, Self’s scalptician Sneed Da Great is taking new clients in L.A.
Are YOU hating or loving DJ Self’s smudgeable scalp? Some of us actually aren’t’ mad at it…
More of DJ Self’s man-weave on the flip.
Offset told DJ Self he’s NOT interested in getting a man-weave.
Sneed Da Great makes miracles happen apparently.
