California Chunes: Anderson .Paak Announces Another New Album & A Tour With Earl Sweatshirt, Thundercat, And More

Anderson .Paak Announces His New Album Is Dropping Next Month

Anderson .Paak just dropped his highly anticipated album Oxnard in November–but unlike the nearly 3-year wait fans endured for that project, his next one is right around the corner.

The musician announced on Wednesday that his follow-up album is coming and it’s titled Ventura, named after the California town he grew up near.

“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over I went further and found my depth,” he said about the inspiration behind project, according to Complex. “The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”

This new project, Ventura, is set to drop on April 12 and will be quickly followed by a North American tour, featuring appearances by .Paak’s friends and collaborators like Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Thundercat, Mac Demarco, and Jessie Reyez. The Best Teef in the Game Tour will begin on May 17 in Nashville, with stops in cities includingToronto, Detroit, Houston, and Las Vegas before wrapping things up in San Fransisco.

The California native hasn’t shared any other details about his forthcoming project, but we do know that the whole thing was executive produced by the one and only Dr. Dre. During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, .Paak revealed he and the legendary producer had recorded two albums worth of unreleased music–so Ventura won’t be the last of their releases together.