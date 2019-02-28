Gary Clark Jr. Performs “What About Us” On The ‘Tonight Show’ [Video]

Gary Clark Jr. Performs For The Tonight Show Audience

Gary Clark Jr. stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night for a performance of his song, “What About Us.”

This track highlights the artist’s recently released project, This Land, which also includes the title track Clark described to Rolling Stone as “the most important song” he’s ever written, because, “it’s about being black in America, in the South.”

Check out the latest performance from Gary below: