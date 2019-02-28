In White Folks News: The Jonas Brothers Are Reviving Their Alabaster Boy Band

The Jonas Brothers Announce Their Reunion And Some New Music

The band’s back together.

Grown azz women everywhere are freaking out over the news that The Jonas Brothers are releasing new music tonight.

Though they officially split in 2013, the group hasn’t had an album together since their 2009 project Lines, Vines and Trying Times–which makes their reunion 10 years in the making. Nick, Joe, and Kevin all announced early Thursday morning that their new song “Sucker” is set to drop tonight at midnight, which of course, caused pandemonium online.

Not only is the trio releasing some new music, but The Late Late Show with James Corden also announced that next week will be Jonas Week, with the brothers appearing on every episode of the late night show starting next Monday.

We’ve been burning up trying to keep this secret… The @JonasBrothers are BACK and to celebrate @nickjonas @joejonas and @kevinjonas are taking over the #LateLateShow all next week! The #LateLateJonas takeover starts Monday night at 12:37am on @CBS pic.twitter.com/mKkQtAWhrC — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕨 (@latelateshow) February 28, 2019

Though unexpected, this reunion still doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Some fans suspected a Jonas Brothers revival as early as last month, when the group’s original Instagram page was reactivated. At the time, Nick told W Magazine, “I mean, it is not happening right now. Never say never. I think that there is some great things happening in all of our lives individually still, and we are all focusing on that at the moment.” But it looks like that was all in an effort to keep things a surprise.

Since their last album, Kevin has welcomed 2 children, Nick has gotten married, and Joe is engaged–so the new music coming should be drastically different than what they released in their teenage years.

Are you excited for this unexpected reunion? Don’t hide your head in shame, tons of other grown folks are more than ready for this reunion–this is a safe space.

Me at 24: Engaged, in Grad school, trying to be an adult, living life in peace. Jonas Brothers: “We’re back!!!!!!” Me: 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/k0j43cTOBG — Raygn Geiger (@Mari_Raygn) February 28, 2019

everyone: THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE BACK!!!! My almost 26 year old ass: pic.twitter.com/rDIG1ECq5y — Elvia ♡ 세훈 (@sehunsmile_) February 28, 2019

THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE MAKING A COMEBACK BITCH pic.twitter.com/lvip7rT8pp — 𝕛𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕒 (@spideysdayaa) February 28, 2019

the jonas brothers coming back to save pop music after six years pic.twitter.com/Dn7CsVazRC — ellie (@eleanorbate) February 28, 2019

Time to become a jonas brothers fan account again. pic.twitter.com/b4bbuDYIOR — Sophie 🖤 (@s0phie_louise) February 28, 2019