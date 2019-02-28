Savage Mode: TRYSTin’ Thompson Spotted Hooking Up With Model In NYC

Tristan Thompson Not Letting Jordyn Woods Controversy Slow Him Down

While the Kardashians are going cray in Calabasas and ready to war with poor Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson is back to business as usual — bagging new baddies and whatnot on the other side of the country.

One of our favorite photo agencies, SplashNews caught photos of Tristan out in NYC at dinner at the Italian restaurant Carbone. The notes on the photos reveal that Tristan arrived at the restaurant with one of his teammates in a tinted black SUV. A brunette model arrived outside the restaurant five minutes later and waited patiently until Tristan ducked his head out of the door and brought her inside — where they drank red wine and ate pasta for nearly four hours. The model exited the restaurant first, walking down the block first, while Tristan left approximately three minutes later, sprinting from the kitchen door into an Uber back to his hotel where the model was reportedly waiting for him in the lobby…

WHOA. Just another Wednesday for Tristan though riiiiiight?

TMZ also reported about the date, going so far as to match his Instagram story — where he posted his plate of pasta only to reveal a woman holding a glass in the background seated at his table. The tabloid noted that the nail color was a match with the woman who was photographed leaving the restaurant alone.

At this point even the blind should be able to see that Khloé’s baby daddy is for EVERYBODY. Obviously. Is it hypocritical to be mad at Jordyn for being disloyal when Tristan is clearly only loyal to himself?!