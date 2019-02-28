Mother Of Man Who Overdosed In Ed Buck’s Apartment Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Mother Of Gemmel Moore Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Ed Buck

The mother of a man who mysteriously died in a Democratic donor’s apartment is suing.

As previously reported Gemmel Moore was found dead in the apartment of Ed Buck back in July 2017 and just 18 months later, a second black man was found dead in Buck’s apartment, this time 55-year-old Timothy Jean.

Now Gemmel Moore’s mother Latisha Nixon is filing a wrongful-death lawsuit against Buck claiming that he was a drug dealer who injected her 26-year-old son with a fatal dose of crystal methamphetamine.

The lawsuit also accuses Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey and Deputy Dist. Atty. Craig Hum of failing to prosecute Buck, 64, because he is white, reports The L.A. Times.

Lacey and Hum’s “unconstitutional failure to act is reprehensible,” and their “misapplication of criminal justice has consistently failed the black community,” Hussain Turk, an attorney for Nixon, said in a statement. “If the dead body of a blond-haired, blue-eyed white man was found in the home of an older black man, he’d be lucky to even make it to the police station alive,” Turk said.

Nixon is also alleging that Buck preys on gay black men for sex and has them ingest illicit drugs like crystal methamphetamine at his home.

In the lawsuit viewed by the L.A. Times, Nixon says there are several other gay black men who claim that Buck too gave them crystal meth.

“Each of these young black men, many of whom were strangers to one another, independently described … being forcibly injected with crystal methamphetamine by Mr. Buck, whom they alleged had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting black men and watching them cling to life while battling symptoms of methamphetamine toxicity,” the lawsuit says.

The mother of a gay black man who died in the West Hollywood home of Democratic donor Ed Buck has filed a wrongful death lawsuit https://t.co/tAjsijFptq — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2019

In case you’re curious as to why Ed Buck’s still free, prosecutors declined to file charges against him for Moore’s death because they had “insufficient admissible evidence.”

SMH…hopefully, Ms. Nixon gets some justice for her son, it’s pretty clear that something’s not quite right here.