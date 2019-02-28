Before The Red Table: Jordyn Woods’ Close Relationship With Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Explained… [Video]

Jordyn Woods’ Relationship With Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Explained…

Did you know that is was Jaden Smith who introduced Jordyn Woods to Kylie Jenner??? Well, they have a very interesting and deep history. No wonder the model and former Kardashian associate is set to appear on The Smiths’ “Red Table Talk” soon. Hit play for more on Jordyn’s history with the Smiths!