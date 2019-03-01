It’s Dark & Rent Is Due: DMX Popped Up In Bhad Bhabie’s New “Bestie” Video & Hilarity Ensued
DMX Links Up With Bhad Bhabie & Blows Up Twitter
Now, we’re not saying freshly-free Earl Simmons is broke but his surprise cameo in culture vulturing Bratz Doll Bhad Bhabie’s new “Bestie” video makes us very suspicious–very, VERY suspicious–but we’ll leave the speculating to you and Twitter that well full petty over DMX’s shocking lil gig.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over DMX popping up in the new Bhad Bhabie video on the flip.
