It’s Dark & Rent Is Due: DMX Popped Up In Bhad Bhabie’s New “Bestie” Video & Hilarity Ensued

DMX is in a Bhad Bharbie music video, bruh needs that bag badly you hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/A41JVypzS4 — Ahmed/Kehlani is good (@big_business_) February 26, 2019

DMX Links Up With Bhad Bhabie & Blows Up Twitter

Now, we’re not saying freshly-free Earl Simmons is broke but his surprise cameo in culture vulturing Bratz Doll Bhad Bhabie’s new “Bestie” video makes us very suspicious–very, VERY suspicious–but we’ll leave the speculating to you and Twitter that well full petty over DMX’s shocking lil gig.

YOOOOOOOOO. DMX in a Bhad Bhabie video! pic.twitter.com/3m6pUNs40r — 🇹🇿Mansa🇳🇪 (@Psych0_dia) February 26, 2019

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over DMX popping up in the new Bhad Bhabie video on the flip.