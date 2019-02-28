Pure Comedy: Offset Unleashes Some Iconic Ad-Libs While Tackling Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Offset Runs Through The Wings Of Death On Hot Ones

Fresh off the release of his debut solo project, Offset stopped by Hot Ones to find out just how well he can handle his spicy food.

The Father Of Four rapper trades in his lemon pepper wings for something hotter as he breaks down his obsession with cereal, explains how Ellen DeGeneres helped him buy a new Bentley truck, and unleashes some iconic ad-libs along the way.

Peep the latest episode of Hot Ones down below to see if Offset can make it to end without breaking a sweat: