“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Sarah Confronts Michael Over Megan, “Do You Love Her?!” [VIDEO]

Sarah Finally Figures Out Michael Has Been Messing With Megan

A new episode of “Love After Lockup” arrives Friday and this one is definitely a doozy. We’ve got this exclusive clip of Sarah confronting Michael about Megan. How do you think that convo is going to end???

Here’s More About The Episode:

Sarah’s shocking discovery sends her racing to meet Megan. Tracie triggers Clint’s epic meltdown. Scott & Lizzie unravel over a major blow-up. Marcelino stuns Brittany with a surprising offer. Caitlin gets a devastating call from Matt.

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “SORRY, NOT SORRY”– Airs Friday, March 1st at 9/8C on WeTV