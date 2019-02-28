Bye Hussies: The Internet Is STILL Dragging Khloe And Her Lil Friends For Their Alleged History Of Homewreckin’

Khloe, Malika & Larsa — You Ain’t Low

The internet is seeing past the narrative of Khloe being a ‘victim’ in the Tristan-Jordyn tryst. Aside from Tristan being an already habitual cheater, folks refuse to forget all of the antics that Khloe and her besties (Larsa Pippen and Malika) have pulled on taken men. Malika dated not one, but TWO married men. Larsa…welp, we know her divorce history.

Here’s Exhibit A. Everyone is just annoyed!

Khloe and her friends are being annoying at this point. Malika is acting like we forgot she was dating a whole married man with a family. Larsa thinks we forgot she, a married woman, fucked Future. Khloe herself was dating Tristan when his gf was pregnant. Trash. All of them. — Oxtail Enthusiast (@mayavado) February 27, 2019

