Get Well Soon: “90210” And “Riverdale” Star Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry Recovering In Hospital After Suffering Massive Stroke

Prayer’s up! Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 27, Us Weekly confirms.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” his rep tells Us.

A spokesman from the Los Angeles Fire Department confirms to Us that paramedics responded to the 52-year-old actor’s residence at approximately 9:40 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about someone suffering a stroke. The person, whom the LAFD did not publicly identify, was transported in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and his condition remains unclear.

Fox announced plans for a six-episode revival of “Beverly Hills, 90210” the same day that Perry suffered from his stroke. The show made Perry famous for his role as Dylan McKay during its 10 seasons on air, however he was not able to sign on officially for the reboot because he’s a regular on “Riverdale.” Six original cast members have been confirmed to return with the show’s revival, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

We’re definitely keeping Luke in our prayers.