Lloyd Recalls His Strained Relationship With Irv Gotti & More In ‘Unsung’ Preview [Video]

The Season Premiere Uncovers Drama Behind Lloyd’s Early Success

The underrated icons of music are back with all the stories now that Unsung is returning to TV One on Sunday, March 3.

Lloyd is the first artist up, and the R&B singer has the juicy details about his time with Murder Inc.

In the premiere episode, the 33-year-old talks about his relationship with Irv Gotti and how his desire to switch to a new label almost damaged their relationship. Add to this a federal investigation of Murder Inc., and you have an R&B career filled with ups and downs.

