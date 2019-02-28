You’s A Window Hopper: Wisconsin Teen Escapes Sheriff’s Office By Diving Out The Window [Video]

There’s probably nothing more infuriating to police than when a suspect manages to escape. So imagine the frustration that Rock County Sheriff’s Office felt when they realized a suspect had fled the interview room via the window.

17- year old Quantrell D. Schwartzlow was taken into custody back in October 2018 on suspicion of felony strangulation and suffocation in an assault that took place in August. But as soon as the detective left the Schwartzlow alone in the interview room, cameras caught him hopping out the window and fleeing the scene.

Authorities captured the teen about four hours later. He has been charged with felony escape in the incident, but pleaded not guilty.

SMH we’ve seen it all.