Megan Thee Stallion Drops Her ‘Big Ole Freak’ Video, Houston Hot Girl S*** Ensues [Video]

For the hot girls…

Megan Thee Stallion “Big Ole Freak” Video

Houston hottie/Rihanna’s newest social media finding Megan Thee Stallion’s finally dropped the video for her big ole hit. The Texan premiered her “Big Ole Freak” video on Complex that shows her twerking her a$$ets in a hot tub and on a swing while surrounded by fellow hot girls.

“This is the hottest video out in 2019 right now!” Megan shared with Complex ahead of the premiere of the Munachi Osegbu directed visual. “All my big ole freaks will enjoy this.”

Turn up with Tina Snow below.

