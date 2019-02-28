Questlove Stops By Cory Booker’s Podcast To Celebrate The Final Day Of Black History Month

Cory Booker Has Questlove On His Lift Every Voice Podcast

Senator Cory Booker is celebrating the last day of Black History Month with a new episode of his Lift Every Voice podcast, which includes a deep-dive on music that, to him, reflects and defines the African American experience.

There’s nobody better to have as a guest for a music deep-dive than Questlove, who joined Booker in his discussion, also sharing a few favorite artists and cuts of his own.

“[Music is] not only an internal experience, but it’s an external connective experience that’s really important,” The 2020 presidential hopeful said on the latest episode of his podcast. “These songs have been about the struggle for righteousness, for justice, and [for the] conscience of our country. I know for me, whether it was the coded songs of the underground railroad or the gospel music of the civil rights era, music has played a critical role in our efforts toward building a more just, true America.”

Artists including Prince, Gil Scott-Heron, and Michael Jackson were among those mentioned by both Cory Booker and Questlove during the special episode. Staying on the theme of music, Booker also put together a Black History Month playlist on Spotify to accompany the episode’s release.

You can check out the full podcast episode of Cory Booker’s Lift Every Voice podcast with Questlove on Spotify, Apple Music and TIDAL.