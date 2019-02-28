New Music: Khalid Announces Sophmore Album “Free Spirit” Will Be Released April 5

Khalid Set To Deliver Second Album On April 5th

Khalid just made the big announcement that he’ll be releasing his sophomore album ‘Free Spirit’ on April 5th 2019 via Right Hand Music Group/RCA Records. You can actually pre-order the project HERE beginning March 7th.

In celebration of the album release, Khalid also announced the big screen premiere of a special companion film, also titled “Free Spirit.”

Partnering with global event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing, “Khalid Free Spirit” will be screened to cinemas worldwide on April 3, 2019 – two days before the album release. The special one-night-only fan event will also include an early listening of the full album. To stay up to speed with the latest information on the cinema event go to: FreeSpiritTheMovie.net

Earlier this month Khalid released “Talk”, the first single off Free Spirit. Check it out below:

Big things happening for the kid! Did y’all know that Khalid is also slated to be the musical guest for the March 9th episode of “Saturday Night Live?”

