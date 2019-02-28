thank u, SEX: Serial Long Schlong Lover Ariana Grande Readily Reunites With Baby Arm Bae Big Sean

Ariana Grande Reunites With Big Sean

Looks like Ariana Grande is so thankful for her ex Big Sean that she may be rekindling their fanned out flame. The Dangerous Woman and the rapper were spotted looking real booed up in Sean’s car on Wednesday night outside a recording studio in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ,

Ariana was at the studio first, Big Sean showed up after and she came outside for the reunion. Ariana showed off one of her pooches to her ex-bae. They left together in his ride.

Ariana and Sean dated for a year before they split in 2015, and she let the whole world know back then the rapper definitely put the “D” in Detroit. Since then Grande has been engaged to Pete Davidson and Sean was with Jhene Aiko.

Ariana told us in Thank U, Next that she thought she’d “end up with Sean but he wasn’t a match.” But the lie detector determines, that was a lie.