Birdman & ‘Big Brother’: Braxton’s Family Values Season 6 Trailer [Video]

Braxton Family Values Season 6 Trailer

After a tumultuous season 5 that included a family walkout and a season carried by Traci Braxton and her friends Phaedra Parks and Tiffany “New York” Pollard, ALL of the Braxtons are back.

WE tv’s hit series “Braxton Family Values” returns in its sixth season, premiering Thursday, April 4 at 9/8C on WE tv.

In the season six return, the Braxtons are curious about Toni and Birdman. Is the engagement off??? And what’s Traci’s problem with the Cash Money mogul?

Tamar is ready for new beginnings as she has a new man in her life and is making history by winning “Celebrity Big Brother.” Meanwhile, Towanda finally reveals her secret boyfriend and to her sisters’ surprise, it’s a familiar face.

Evelyn launches a new business venture and cookbook to her daughters’ delight, featuring “Buffins” and Trina and boyfriend Von are ready to take their relationship to the next level—- however Trina receives tragic and devastating news forcing the couple to take a pause.

Watch the trailer below.

