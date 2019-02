Prince On Headline Heat

If you’ve seen Prince on Love & Hip Hop Miami, then you know that he keeps it all the way real, all the time — sometimes too real. Papii Sham Poo stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines Bossip has written about him — and yes, he addressed the rumors regarding his sexuality and relationship (or lack thereof) with Bobby Lytes.

Check it out in the video above.