Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Remy Ma And Papoose Present The Golden Child To The World For The First Time On The Real [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Remy Ma And Papoose Show Off The Golden Child On The Real
The day has arrived. Remy Ma and Papoose are ready to present “the golden child” to the world and The Real was the perfect place.
If any of you are currently experiencing baby fever then this video will likely send you speeding home to your significant other to get it poppin’. Enjoy!
Welcome to the world, Reminisce Mackenzie!
