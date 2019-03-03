NBKOTB: Mr. Daniel Dickey ‘Glad to Care For You’ [Audio]

In New Black Kid On The Block news…

Mr. Daniel Dickey “Glad To Care For You”

A North Carolina singer’s dropped a soulful track.

Mr. Daniel Dickey, a vocalist whose shared the stage with the likes of John Legend, Carl Thomas and 112, has released his single “Glad To Care For You.”

In it, he sings about settling down after peddling through women and gladly caring for the one who’s special.

Not just a singer, Dickey’s the current Chairman of the Young Professional Influencer Advisory Board for Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless.

“Glad To Care For You” is currently available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play, Amazon Music, Deezer, SoundCloud & More.

You TELL us; are you feeling this New Black Kid On The Block Mr. Daniel Dickey???