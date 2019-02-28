Madea Returns For Her Last Hellurrrrrrrr In “A Madea Family Funeral”
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
“A Madea Family Funeral” Takes Over Social Media
After 9 movies and zillions at the box office, Tyler Perry is finally hanging up Madea’s muumuu in “A Madea Family Funeral” that marks his final foray into the wonderful(ly dysfunctional) world of our favorite pistol-toting auntie.
For the fans, it’s a bittersweet moment where everyone can give beloved/hated on writer/producer/director/friend of Beyonce Tyler Perry his flowers as he ventures off into other projects.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over “A Madea Family Funeral” on the flip.
A Madea Funeral Family Funeral hits theaters tomorrow, March 1!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.