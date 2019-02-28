Brandy, Jermaine Dupri & More Honored At The Urban One Honors Awards

The Urban One Honors Premieres Tonight

Just in time to wrap up Black History Month, TV One will premier the first ever inaugural Urban One Honors which acknowledges individuals and organizations that have made an extraordinary impact on society and culture.

D.L. Hughley will host the stellar event and stars like Jermaine Dupri, April Ryan and Brandy will be honored. The Urban One Honors doesn’t just recognize those who’ve found success in Entertainment — the show highlights those who represent excellence in social activism, education, and community service.

Catch performances by Marvin Sapp, K-Ci of Jodeci, Elle Varner, and more when the inaugural Urban Honors airs on TV One tonight at 8pm ET.