Kush Chronic-les: Jesse Williams Stars In New Spike Jonze Directed MedMen Commercial “The New Normal”

Jesse Williams MedMen Commercial Reminds Us That Marijuana Legalization Is The New Normal

If you guys haven’t seen Jesse Williams in a brand spankin’ new commercial, titled The New Normal, created for the popular MedMen dispensary chain, it’s pretty damn dope. The commercial chronicles the history of cannabis from the Founding Fathers to the present, and captures the dynamic story from prohibition and injustice to mainstreaming marijuana. The award-winning and diverse team behind the commercial is comprised of individuals who have personal ties to cannabis, including star Jesse Williams, Director Spike Jonze, Academy-Award nominated cinematographer, Bradford Young and production designer currently working on new Lion King movie, James Chinlund.

We love the subtle use of the signature red MedMen bag at the end!