Messy Bishes Livin’ For Drama: Here’s What Happened When Khloe Kardashian Konfronted Jordyn Woods Over James Harden

Khloe Kardashian Confronted Jordyn Woods Over James Harden Hook Up

Well, well, well, what do we have here?

According to US Magazine, this is not the first time that Jordyn Woods and Khloe Kardashian have bumped heads over a mutual man.

A source tells the magazine that Jordyn Woods also had a lil’ sum’n sum’n going on with James Harden previously…

“Jordyn definitely didn’t have Khloé’s blessing to hook up with James,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, adding that Kardashian “was definitely pissed at the time” when she found out.

Let the “source” tell it, Khloe and Harden weren’t together at the time, but Jordyn “has a history of omitting facts and crossing lines.”

Word is that Jordyn initially denied getting some of that beard, but at some point we assume she came clean. No pun intended.