Jassy Correia: Body Of Missing Boston Mom Found, Suspect Arrested After Manhunt
Jassy Correia’s Body Found After Manhunt
The body of a missing Boston woman has unfortunately been found, according to her family and authorities close to the investigation. A nationwide manhunt was underway for a suspect in connection with the disappearance of Jassy Correia, a 23-year-old Boston woman who was last seen leaving a nightclub after midnight on Sunday with an unknown man.
That man was later identified as Louis D. Coleman III who was stopped in Delaware during a police chase.
Police and family of Jasmine Correia are confirming that a body was found in Coleman’s trunk.
“Louis D. Coleman III has been located and placed under arrest in Delaware,” Boston police released a statement. “A body has been recovered and we are awaiting a positive identification at this time. The cause and manner of death are pending. This remains an active and ongoing, multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional investigation. Additional information will be provided when available.”
We’re sending our sincerest condolenes to the family and friends of Jassy Correia.
