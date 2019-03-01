Their Love Is King: Jacquees And Dreezy Are The Sweetest Most Smilingest SmitherEeEn Smashers EVER
Dreezy And Jacquees Make A Cute Couple
Have you been paying attention to the baeship that has commenced between “The King of R&B” Jacquees and Chicago songwriter/chanteuse/spitter Dreezy? The couple first came across our radar when Quees took to Instagram to declare his love on Valentine’s Day.
Happy Valentines Day Baby ❤️ can’t wait till you touchdown. 👑👑
The R&B singer captioned a coupled up photo of himself embracing his smiling lady.
She responded:
Thank you bae ❤️ I’m omw!
So cute right?!
Hit the flip for a few more adorable moments.
It’s only right they work together on a love song riiiiight?!
This is so cute.
The pair are even puppy parents to @bigdawgchanel
They have a dog together y’all. That’s how you know it’s real. Are you here for Dreezy and Jacquees’ smiling happy R&BeEeEeE romance?
