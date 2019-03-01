Their Love Is King: Jacquees And Dreezy Are The Sweetest Most Smilingest SmitherEeEn Smashers EVER

- By Bossip Staff
Jacquees and Dreezy

Source: Nick Nelson / WENN

Dreezy And Jacquees Make A Cute Couple

Have you been paying attention to the baeship that has commenced between “The King of R&B” Jacquees and Chicago songwriter/chanteuse/spitter Dreezy? The couple first came across our radar when Quees took to Instagram to declare his love on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentines Day Baby ❤️ can’t wait till you touchdown. 👑👑

The R&B singer captioned a coupled up photo of himself embracing his smiling lady.

She responded:

Thank you bae ❤️ I’m omw!

So cute right?!

Hit the flip for a few more adorable moments.

This is so cute.

View this post on Instagram

@bigdawgchanel 🥰 …CC! 🐶 ❤️

A post shared by King Of R&B (@jacquees) on

The pair are even puppy parents to @bigdawgchanel

View this post on Instagram

Follow my daughter pup @bigdawgchanel 💕

A post shared by King Of R&B (@jacquees) on

They have a dog together y’all. That’s how you know it’s real. Are you here for Dreezy and Jacquees’ smiling happy R&BeEeEeE romance?

View this post on Instagram

Follow my baby @bigdawgchanel 💘

A post shared by BIG DREEZ💎 (@dreezy) on

View this post on Instagram

She love her Daddy 💕 @bigdawgchanel

A post shared by King Of R&B (@jacquees) on

View this post on Instagram

Jumpin on & off a jet! Bonnet & all 😂

A post shared by BIG DREEZ💎 (@dreezy) on

