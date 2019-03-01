Their Love Is King: Jacquees And Dreezy Are The Sweetest Most Smilingest SmitherEeEn Smashers EVER

Dreezy And Jacquees Make A Cute Couple

Have you been paying attention to the baeship that has commenced between “The King of R&B” Jacquees and Chicago songwriter/chanteuse/spitter Dreezy? The couple first came across our radar when Quees took to Instagram to declare his love on Valentine’s Day.

Happy Valentines Day Baby ❤️ can’t wait till you touchdown. 👑👑

The R&B singer captioned a coupled up photo of himself embracing his smiling lady.

She responded:

Thank you bae ❤️ I’m omw!

So cute right?!

