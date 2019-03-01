Shoot: BlocBoy JB Turns Himself In To Police On Gun And Drug Charges

BlocBoy JB is currently in custody after turning himself in to Tennessee police on Thursday on charges of drug and paraphernalia possession and theft of property. Shelby County Authorities said over the weekend that the “Shoot” rapper, whose real name is James Baker, was also wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Breaking: SCSO needs help in locating James Baker,22, better known as BlocBoy JB. Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/aaTQ5mjHGB — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 16, 2019

Despite posting several videos on Instagram after a warrant was issued for his arrest, BlocBoy decided to turn himself in peacefully today.

His bond has been set to $50,000.