Shoot: BlocBoy JB Turns Himself In To Police On Gun And Drug Charges

BlocBoy JB Turns Himself In To Police On Gun And Drug Charges

- By Bossip Staff

BlocBoy JB Mugshot

Source: Shelby TN Sheriff’s Office

BlocBoy JB is currently in custody after turning himself in to Tennessee police on Thursday on charges of drug and paraphernalia possession and theft of property. Shelby County Authorities said over the weekend that the “Shoot” rapper, whose real name is James Baker, was also wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Despite posting several videos on Instagram after a warrant was issued for his arrest, BlocBoy decided to turn himself in peacefully today.

His bond has been set to $50,000.

