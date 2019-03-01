Lingerie Lovers Lament: Victoria Secret To Close 53 Stores Due To Poor Sales 

Victoria Secret To Close 53 Stores

First Toys R Us, then Payless, now Victoria Secret! The popular womenswear manufacturer announced that they’ll be closing 53 stores in the U.S. after a decrease in 2018 sales.

CNN reports:

The difficult holiday period and planned store closures are the latest turmoil for the brand. In November, Victoria’s Secret’s CEO resigned. In December, its annual fashion show sunk to its worst ratings ever. The company closed 30 stores last year as it tried to escape weak malls.

A list of which stores will be impacted by the closings has not been released. Sad day for panty lovers.