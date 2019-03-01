Another One? Twitter Absolutely Erupted When Kylie Jenner Accused Travis Scott Of Cheating

Kylie Accused Travis Of Cheating?

Uh oh. TMZ is at it again. They are reporting that Kylie Jenner has accused Travis Scott of cheating.

Travis Scott says he postponed his AstroWorld concert in Buffalo Thursday night because of illness, but we’re told it’s more complicated than that … because Kylie accused him of cheating and he’s staying in L.A. to deal with it. First of all, Travis’ reps say the rapper absolutely denies he cheated on Kylie. But, we’re told on Wednesday he flew back from the East Coast to surprise Kylie and Stormi. They were at her home in the evening, when she claimed to discover “evidence” he cheated on her. A major argument erupted and continued into Thursday.

Some are skeptical, thinking this might be just a cover up for him missing a show in Buffalo, but this seems like a lot for a show in Buffalo (no shade to Buffalo). So is there some truth here? Twitter has thoughts and a LOT of pettiness. Take a look.