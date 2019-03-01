The Jhene Aiko/Big Sean/Ariana Grande Love Triangle Has Sparked Petty Internet Hysteria

Love Triangle Destroys Twitter

Everyone loves a good love triangle, even if it’s not really that much of a triangle. Pictures surfaced Thursday of Ariana Grande and Big Sean hanging out together and it sparked all sorts of rumors that they’re back together. It also sparked rumors that he was leaving Jhene Aiko for the 7 Rings singer. However, there is just as much evidence that Sean and Jhene have been broken up for months – she deleted his pics from social media a while ago.

So this may or may not even be a triangle situation. But you know how Twitter likes the messy, so the reactions are prime petty. Take a look…