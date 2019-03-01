March Madness: Fupa-Allergic Future Allegedly Bans “Fatties” From Miami Club, Sparks Big ‘Ole Petty Party

“No fatties allowed”- Future Thanos pic.twitter.com/kQxw2KhtLC — Uncle Re (@_KingRe) March 1, 2019

Future Allegedly Disses BBWs & Breaks Twitter

Nayvadius Wilburn really might be the pettiest, most evil-est rapper alive (not named Curtis Jackson) who was back at it AGAIN with his savage shenanigans. This time, (allegedly) turning away plus-sized women at a Miami club in yet another very, very disrespectful moment (if true) that sparked a big ‘ole petty party across Twitter.

Big Woman: “I heard Future at this club so you know we bout to be in there” The bouncer: pic.twitter.com/G7ibqDpww9 — three-eyed raven (@tear_rio) March 1, 2019

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Future’s alleged anti-“fattie” shenanigans on the flip.