March Madness: Fupa-Allergic Future Allegedly Bans “Fatties” From Miami Club, Sparks Big ‘Ole Petty Party
Future Allegedly Disses BBWs & Breaks Twitter
Nayvadius Wilburn really might be the pettiest, most evil-est rapper alive (not named Curtis Jackson) who was back at it AGAIN with his savage shenanigans. This time, (allegedly) turning away plus-sized women at a Miami club in yet another very, very disrespectful moment (if true) that sparked a big ‘ole petty party across Twitter.
Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Future’s alleged anti-“fattie” shenanigans on the flip.
