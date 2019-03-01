Shooketh, Not Stirred: Lupita Nyong’o Might Just Star As The Next “Bond Girl” In New 007 Flick

Lupita Nyong’o Looked At To Star In New James Bond Movie

Lupita Nyong’o potentially had a chance to etch herself into 007 history as Deadline is reporting that she was being courted to star alongside Daniel Craig in the new Bond 25 film.

There is no date set to begin filming but it is reported that actor Rami Malek will be playing the villain.

In this new era of women’s empowerment, some feel that the idea of Lupita being a “Bond girl” is ridiculous.

Can we retire the phrase "Bond girl" now? @Lupita_Nyongo deserves better. #JamesBond Hell, she should BE Bond. — Christopher Golden (@ChristophGolden) February 28, 2019

Unfortunately, Lupita’s team relayed that message that they don’t believe that things will work out for her to accept the role.

What say you? How do you think Lupita would fare as either a support or leading actor in a “James Bond” movie?

This could have been big. We can’t say that we’ve ever seen a dark-skinned woman featured in a Bond flick. Especially not one who would be playing the love interest.