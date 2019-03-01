Love & Basketball: Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings His Bae On A Beverly Hills Shopping Spree

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Giannis Antetokounmpo and girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger shop in Beverly Hills

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shops In Beverly Hills With Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks baller Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of our favorite players in the league and we think he and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are so cute together.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger shop in Beverly Hills

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

The couple were spotted holding hands and shopping it up in Beverly Hills this week. Mariah is an athlete as well. She played volleyball for Rice University and also competed in track & field in high jumping and the javelin throw.

Check out more photos from their shopping trip below then hit the flip to see how Giannis has documented the past two years of lovin’!

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️ #Valentine

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday ❤️💁🏽‍♀️😝😃

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

View this post on Instagram

Colosseum Rome Italy 🇮🇹 ✅

A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    ❤️🤟🏾

    A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

    View this post on Instagram

    My best Friend❤️

    A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Philippines 🇵🇭!!

    A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Basketball

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.