Love & Basketball: Giannis Antetokounmpo Brings His Bae On A Beverly Hills Shopping Spree

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shops In Beverly Hills With Girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks baller Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of our favorite players in the league and we think he and his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger are so cute together.

The couple were spotted holding hands and shopping it up in Beverly Hills this week. Mariah is an athlete as well. She played volleyball for Rice University and also competed in track & field in high jumping and the javelin throw.

Check out more photos from their shopping trip below then hit the flip to see how Giannis has documented the past two years of lovin’!