B!t¢# A$$ Pig: Minnesota Bacon Boy Caught On Camera Abusing Restrained Black Inmate Finally Resigns 3 Years Later

Minnesota Cop Caught On Tape Assaulting Handcuffed Black Inmate

A Ramsey County sheriff who was caught on camera abusing a restrained Black inmate will finally lose his job after 3 years according to TwinCities.

On April 13, 2016, officer Travis VanDeWiele is seen in 1080p HD physically assaulting 24-year-old Terrell Johnson while he was handcuffed and sitting in a wheelchair. When he complained that he was being attacked with excessive force, VanDeWiele replied: “You ain’t seen excessive force yet”.

Last year VanDeWiele pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor but somehow has been able to keep his job all this time. This week, he will finally resign.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who wasn’t in the department at the time of the incident, released a statement about what he witnessed on the recording.

“The supervisor present and all employees witnessing these actions had a duty to intervene to stop the assaultive tactics and the use of excessive force,” Fletcher wrote in a statement. “The conduct captured on the video will not be tolerated under my watch. Misconduct will be investigated expeditiously and if personnel are found at fault, discipline will be swift and thorough.”

