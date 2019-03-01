Tortillas & Testes: Depraved Dusty Dips His Musty Marbles Into Customer’s Salsa Over 89 Cent Tip

People (really) ain’t isht…

Man Puts Testicles Into Customer’s Salsa

A Tennessee man was recently arrested and faces a felony charge after he allegedly did a disgusting act to a customer’s Mexican food order.

Buzzfeed News reports that 31-year-old Howard “Matt” Webb was arrested in connection with a video circulating on Facebook seemingly showing him putting his testicles into a jar of salsa.

Webb was accompanying a friend during a food delivery and retaliatory dipped his musty marbles into the spicy sauce after the customer only tipped Chaneese Booker 89 cents.

“This is what you get when you give an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive,” says Booker who was the delivery driver in the video. “Oh, it feels good on my balls,” Webb adds.

Aliyah Wilson, the general manager for Dinner Delivered confirmed to Buzzfeed News that the driver’s been let go in connection with the incident. She added that they take “customer service and safety seriously.”

“The man who has been arrested has no affiliation with Dinner Delivered. The driver who was involved in the scenario has been let go,” she said.