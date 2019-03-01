Rap Or Go To The League: 2 Chainz & Marsha Ambrosius Perform “Forgiven” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

2 Chainz and Marsha Ambrosius Perform On Fallon

2 Chainz just dropped his long-awaited album, Rap Or Go To The League, at midnight and he celebrated by performing one of the songs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The rapper was joined by collaborator Marsha Ambrosius for an unforgettable performance of “Forgiven,” really giving the audience a show to remember.

If you’re already at work this morning listening to that new Chainz in your AirPods, this live rendition of “Forgiven” might make you like the song even more–peep the performance below: