‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop’ Edition: Bullying Big Draco Attacks Nia Riley—Tammy Wants To Do THIS [Video]

Bye Big Draco!!!

Soulja Boy Aggressively Grabs Nia Riley’s Phone On “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”

Soulja Boy is catching HELL for some f**k boy actions he took part of on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

Big Draco was seen on the show arguing with his (now ex) Nia Riley over her “embarrassing” him on TV and when Nia continued to ignore him by playing on her phone, he aggressively attempted to grab it from her.

Nia then screamed and told him to “Get off her!” which woke up the whole house—and prompted Tammy to tell the cameras that she was ready to “beat Soulja’s a**.”

Unacceptable.

Why was Soulja SO aggressive with her and what would YOU have done if you saw him treating Niia that way???