Ebro In The Morning: Offset Explains His Love Of Cardi B, Talks Lean Usage, And R&Beef With Chris Brown [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Offset On Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning
Offset is on a full media blitz to promote his new solo album Father Of 4. He recently sat down on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to have a transparent discussion about his life, music, and the ways in which he wants to be a better person.
What do you think of the new and improved Offset?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.