Ebro In The Morning: Offset Explains His Love Of Cardi B, Talks Lean Usage, And R&Beef With Chris Brown [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Offset Ebro In The Morning

Source: Hot 97 / Hot 97

Offset On Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning

Offset is on a full media blitz to promote his new solo album Father Of 4. He recently sat down on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning to have a transparent discussion about his life, music, and the ways in which he wants to be a better person.

What do you think of the new and improved Offset?

Categories: Dirty Dog Diaries, Drugs Are Bad M'kay, Hip-Hop Beef

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.