Hate It Or Love It?! Tyrese Is Going To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming Biopic

Tyrese To Star in Teddy Pendergrass Biopic

Tyrese Gibson is gearing up to play the role of Teddy Pendergrass in the upcoming biopic.

According to reports via Deadline, Tyrese has been tapped to portray the late singer in the film after Warner Bros. acquired the life rights of Pendergrass.

“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play,” Gibson said in a statement. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”

Tyrese will be joined by Lee Daniels to produce the film, along with Pendergrass’ widow Joan to serve as executive producer. Little Marvin is set to write the screenplay.

It’s impossible not to see how excited Tyrese is about playing this role–the actor’s last four Instagram posts are all about this upcoming project.

Gibson is currently shooting Black & Blue for Sony Screen Gems and is going to start shooting Fast and the Furious 9 soon. He also recently recurred on Daniels’ Fox series Star.

Are you here for Tyrese’s portrayal of Teddy Pendergrass?!