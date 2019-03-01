Hate It Or Love It?! Tyrese Is Going To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming Biopic
Tyrese Gibson is gearing up to play the role of Teddy Pendergrass in the upcoming biopic.
According to reports via Deadline, Tyrese has been tapped to portray the late singer in the film after Warner Bros. acquired the life rights of Pendergrass.
“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play,” Gibson said in a statement. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”
Tyrese will be joined by Lee Daniels to produce the film, along with Pendergrass’ widow Joan to serve as executive producer. Little Marvin is set to write the screenplay.
It’s impossible not to see how excited Tyrese is about playing this role–the actor’s last four Instagram posts are all about this upcoming project.
( see the full announcement link in my IG bio) Took everything in me to keep this all on the low….. On the last day of #BlackHistoryMonth I’m proud to announce! Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired the life rights to the Teddy Pendergrass story for Tyrese Gibson to star- The iconic Philadelphia born R&B singer/songwriter. Gibson will produce VOLTRON PICTURES along with Donald Deline (Ready Player One) via his De Line Pictures studio banner. Lee Daniels, creator of the hit series Empire and director of The Butler and Precious is attached to direct and produce. The studio has tapped Little Marvin (creator of Amazon’s series Them) to write the screenplay. The story will chronicle the amazing life journey of Theodore DeReese Pendergrass, who rose to initial fame in the early 1970’s as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes before skyrocketing to stardom as a solo artist. After releasing four consecutive platinum albums between 1977 and 1981 (then a record for an African-American R&B artist), which included numerous hits such as his #1 selling R&B single “Close the Door”, Teddy Pendergrass firmly established himself as a top male sex symbol in music. But on March 18, 1982, he lost control of his Rolls Royce on Lincoln Drive in the East Falls section of Philadelphia and his career was suspended after a near-fatal car accident left him a paralyzed from the chest down. He would continue his successful solo career until announcing his retirement in 2007 and established the Teddy Pendergrass Alliance to help those with spinal cord injuries prior to his death in 2010.
Gibson is currently shooting Black & Blue for Sony Screen Gems and is going to start shooting Fast and the Furious 9 soon. He also recently recurred on Daniels’ Fox series Star.
Are you here for Tyrese’s portrayal of Teddy Pendergrass?!
